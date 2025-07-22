Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires 4,534 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.