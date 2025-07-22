Babb Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Babb Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,323,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

