ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in ASML by 16.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in ASML by 3.8% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 35.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $10.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $708.70. 804,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.20. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $945.05. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

