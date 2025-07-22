Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 1,997 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IVW traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,122. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

