Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE SYK traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $392.64. The company had a trading volume of 72,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.67 and its 200-day moving average is $378.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.