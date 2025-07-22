Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $175.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

