Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,720 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1,572.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Prologis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, CJS Securities reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

