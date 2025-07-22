Reviewing Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) & Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrodinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Schrodinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Strata Skin Sciences and Schrodinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strata Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schrodinger 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Strata Skin Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Schrodinger has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than Schrodinger.

Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrodinger has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Schrodinger”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strata Skin Sciences $33.56 million 0.28 -$10.09 million ($2.27) -0.98 Schrodinger $207.54 million 8.11 -$187.12 million ($2.63) -8.72

Strata Skin Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schrodinger. Schrodinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strata Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Schrodinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strata Skin Sciences -27.22% -138.22% -24.37% Schrodinger -83.39% -44.74% -26.29%

Summary

Strata Skin Sciences beats Schrodinger on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strata Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Schrodinger

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

