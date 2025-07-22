3,540 Shares in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

