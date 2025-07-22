Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.