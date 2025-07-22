Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.330-7.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.607. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Equifax also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded down $16.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.20. The stock had a trading volume of 515,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.05 and its 200 day moving average is $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.