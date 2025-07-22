Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

