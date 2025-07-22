Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $246.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $208.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.09.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

