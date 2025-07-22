Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) vs. CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Head-To-Head Review

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -199.71% Cronos Group 39.69% -0.07% -0.07%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CERo Therapeutics and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cronos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

CERo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 441.26%. Given CERo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CERo Therapeutics is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Cronos Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.30 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $117.61 million 7.03 $41.08 million $0.13 16.50

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than CERo Therapeutics.

Summary

CERo Therapeutics beats Cronos Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

