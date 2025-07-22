Critical Survey: Thumzup Media (TZUP) vs. Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Thumzup Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thumzup Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thumzup Media N/A -277.54% -246.16% Thumzup Media Competitors -71.97% -29.46% -16.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thumzup Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thumzup Media N/A -$4.00 million -19.94 Thumzup Media Competitors $2.22 billion $125.31 million -7.42

Summary

Thumzup Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thumzup Media. Thumzup Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Thumzup Media competitors beat Thumzup Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Thumzup Media

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

