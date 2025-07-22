Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) and icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) Head to Head Comparison

icad (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares icad and Code Rebel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio icad $19.61 million 5.42 -$5.62 million ($0.19) -20.37 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Code Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than icad.

24.6% of icad shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of icad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares icad and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets icad -26.63% -15.03% -11.77% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

icad has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of 72.99, meaning that its stock price is 7,199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for icad and Code Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score icad 0 3 0 0 2.00 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Code Rebel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Code Rebel is more favorable than icad.

Summary

Code Rebel beats icad on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About icad

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

