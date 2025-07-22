Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.26% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $109.93.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

