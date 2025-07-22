IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 369,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Shares of BA opened at $229.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

