Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 25,232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 340,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 7.1%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

