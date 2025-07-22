Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $5,624,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4%

MPC opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

