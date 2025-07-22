OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Cintas by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

