Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 345 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Corning by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Corning Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLW opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.