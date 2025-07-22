Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

