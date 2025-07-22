VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,254,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,511,000. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $19,487,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $17,386,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

