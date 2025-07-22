Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,228,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,439,566. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.