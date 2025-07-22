Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.