IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $522.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

