Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE IR opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

