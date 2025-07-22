Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,800,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 851,256 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 267,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,295,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,961,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,722. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

