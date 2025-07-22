Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

