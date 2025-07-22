Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Position Raised by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,703.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of FLQM opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.