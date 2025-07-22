Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 288,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,199. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

