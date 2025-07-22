Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,692,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. 84,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

