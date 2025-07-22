Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,588 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 179,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,320. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

