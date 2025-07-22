Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,717. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

