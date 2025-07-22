Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.
Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 262.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.81. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.42.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
