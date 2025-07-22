Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 262.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.81. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 287,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

