Gladstone Land Corporation Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 41,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,906. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

