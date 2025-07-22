Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Fortis (TSE:FTS) to “Strong-Buy”

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. TD Securities set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$69.00 to C$62.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.14.

TSE:FTS traded up C$1.01 on Monday, hitting C$65.86. 1,801,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,507. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$55.42 and a 52 week high of C$69.24. The company has a market cap of C$32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

