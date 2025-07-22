Obermeyer Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,689,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,022,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $350.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.02.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.