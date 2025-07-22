SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 6.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,149.90. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
