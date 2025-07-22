Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEAM. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. 390,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.07. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 609.24%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,060 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 312,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,266,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 309,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

