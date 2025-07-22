Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after buying an additional 125,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.87 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $989,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,805. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

