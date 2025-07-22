Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 28,959 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

