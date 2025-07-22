Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

