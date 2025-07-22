iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

