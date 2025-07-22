First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,378,000 after acquiring an additional 286,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,283,000 after buying an additional 1,005,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,550,000 after buying an additional 3,621,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,448,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,589 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

