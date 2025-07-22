HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,986 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

