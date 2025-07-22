GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

GEHC opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

