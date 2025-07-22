HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 25,455 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2,071.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

