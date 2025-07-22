Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 51.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

